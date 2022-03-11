India Accidentally Fired Missile into Pakistan, Says Ministry of Defence

India on Friday issued a statement saying that the “super-sonic flying object” that landed in Pakistan on March 9 was due to a technical malfunction and it is ‘deeply regrettable’.

The Ministry of Defence said, “On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile.”

“The Government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry. It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,” the ministry added.

On March 9, Pakistan had alleged violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” which entered into Pakistan from Suratgarh in India at 6:43 pm (local time).

The object later fell on the ground near Mian Chunnu city in Pakistan's Punjab province at around 6:50 pm on the same day, causing damage to the civilian property. However, no loss of life was reported.

On Thursday night, Pakistan had summoned India's Charge d'Affaires and conveyed its strong protest over the alleged “unprovoked violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin super-sonic flying object” and sought a thorough and transparent investigation of the incident.

Also Read: Covid-19 Cases Spike, China Imposes Lockdown in Changchun