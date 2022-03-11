Covid-19 Cases Spike, China Imposes Lockdown in Changchun

A spike in cases of Covid-19 has compelled China to impose a lockdown in the northeastern city of Changchun.
The city which is the capital of the Jilin province and an important industrial base has a population of 9 million residents.
According to the Covid-19 guidelines, residents are required to remain at home and undergo three rounds of mass testing.
On the other hand, non-essential businesses have also been closed and transport links suspended.
Notably, China reported more than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in various cities of the country.
This was the highest single-day spike in the number of positive cases in about 2 years.
Of these, 98 cases were found in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun.
However, just two cases were detected within the city.
Authorities have already ordered a partial lockdown in the city and severed travel links with other cities.
