India Adds Two More Wetlands to Ramsar List

India has added two more wetlands to its growing list of Ramsar sites, marking another step in the country’s efforts to protect its natural ecosystems. Environment, Forest and Climate Change MinisterBhupender Yadav announced that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district and Chhari-Dhand in Gujarat’s Kutch district have been recognised under the Ramsar Convention.

With the latest additions, India’s Ramsar network has expanded to 98 sites. The minister said the number of internationally recognised wetlands in the country has grown by more than 276 per cent since 2014, when India had just 26 such sites.

Highlighting the significance of the achievement, Yadav said the recognition reflects India’s growing focus on environmental protection and wetland conservation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both newly listed wetlands are known for their rich biodiversity. The Patna Bird Sanctuary serves as an important habitat for a wide range of migratory and resident birds, especially during the winter months. Chhari-Dhand, located in the arid landscape of Kutch, plays a crucial role in supporting birdlife and wildlife adapted to desert conditions.

According to the Environment Ministry, these wetlands are home to hundreds of bird species, including several that travel long distances each year. The surrounding areas also support wildlife such as chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes, along with a number of threatened bird species.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the inclusion of the two wetlands in the Ramsar list and congratulated the local communities and conservation enthusiasts who have worked to protect these fragile ecosystems. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said the recognition underlines the government’s commitment to preserving biodiversity and safeguarding critical natural habitats.

He also expressed hope that the wetlands would continue to flourish as safe spaces for both migratory and native species, while benefiting local communities through sustainable conservation practices.

India is a signatory to the Ramsar Convention, an international agreement aimed at protecting wetlands of global importance. The country joined the convention in 1982 and has steadily increased the number of protected wetlandsover the years.

