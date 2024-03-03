RaGa Claims India's Unemployment Rate Double That of Pakistan, Blames PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the unemployment rate in India is double the figure in Pakistan. He also blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he "finished" small businesses, resulting in increased unemployment in the country.
Addressing a public gathering during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Rahul Gandhi said, "India has double the unemployment as compared to Pakistan. The number is 23% here and 12% there."
The Congress leader further stated that the number of unemployed youth in the country is more than in Bangladesh and Bhutan. He claimed that the country is currently experiencing the highest rate of unemployment in the last 40 years and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Narendra Modi has finished small businesses by demonetisation and implementing GST. From then on, unemployment has spread in a terrifying manner," said Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress yatra made a quick halt in Gwalior before pausing for a day so Rahul Gandhi could attend the INDIA bloc's rally in Bihar's capital, Patna.
Rahul Gandhi addressed Agniveers and ex-servicemen in Gwalior, highlighting economic disparities, social inequity, and maltreatment of farmers and young people as major problems.
Rahul further stressed that, it was due to the injustice against these sections and the "hatred" spreading throughout the country that 'Nyay' was incorporated into the yatra's name.