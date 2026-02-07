India Aims to Make AI Inclusive and Citizen-Focused, Says India AI Mission CEO

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly reshaping the way Indians learn, work, and access essential services, and the country is now taking deliberate steps to ensure that this powerful technology is used in a responsible, inclusive, and people-centric manner.

This vision was highlighted during the latest episode of Digital India Ask Our Experts, aired on February 6, featuring Abhishek Singh, Chief Executive Officer of the India AI Mission. The discussion centred on the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, which aims to move the national conversation on artificial intelligence beyond technical innovation and towards real-world benefits for citizens.

Singh explained that the Summit is being designed as a platform focused on practical outcomes rather than abstract debates. “The idea is to show how AI can directly improve everyday life, whether in classrooms, hospitals, farms, governance systems, startups, or employment,” he said, adding that the event seeks to translate global AI discussions into solutions that work on the ground.

According to Singh, India is working to shift the global AI narrative from intention to measurable impact, particularly for developing nations and the Global South. He emphasised that AI can play a transformative role across sectors, helping farmers with accurate weather forecasting and crop planning, enabling faster and more precise medical diagnoses, supporting teachers through personalised learning tools, and assisting small businesses and startups in scaling operations efficiently.

He also addressed widespread concerns about automation and job displacement, stating that artificial intelligence should be seen as a tool to enhance human capability rather than replace it. While certain roles may change, Singh said AI is expected to generate new forms of employment and skill requirements, especially for young people, researchers, professionals, and entrepreneurs. He stressed the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and AI literacy in preparing for the future workforce.

The India AI Impact Summit, he said, will offer something for everyone. Students will gain exposure to emerging career paths, professionals will learn about reskilling opportunities, farmers will be introduced to AI-based agricultural innovations, startups will receive policy clarity and access to global networks, researchers will engage with advanced developments, and policymakers will collaborate on frameworks for ethical and responsible AI use.

Concluding the session, Singh urged citizens to actively engage with India’s AI journey, noting that trust, awareness, and responsible adoption will be key to its success. He said the Summit is not merely about advancing technology, but about shaping an AI-driven future that benefits every section of Indian society.