India and Australia hold Talks to Boost Naval Ties

In a bid to mark the naval partnership between India and Australia, the 14th Indo-Australian Navy to Navy talks which began on April 11 concluded in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The event was co-chaired by India's Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) J Singh and the Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy Rear Admiral Christopher Smith.

Officials from both the navies discussed issues pertaining to information exchange policies, maritime trade, and training. The two countries mutually acknowledged growing cooperation between the two Navies amid the emerging challenges on the maritime front.

The two countries also agreed to enhance their relations in terms of interoperability and ensuring security in The Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Hydrographer to the Australian government, Commodore Stewart Dunne, was also present at the event.

