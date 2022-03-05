India and Bangladesh Holds Talks for Exchange of Commerce

India and Bangladesh held talks on varied issues for exchange of commerce between the two countries in New Delhi.

While the Indian delegation was led by Union commerce secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, the Bangladesh delegation was led by senior secretary of the Bangladesh ministry of commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh.

During the meeting on Friday, both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues of mutual interest, including the development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure and a joint study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Border haats, regional connectivity through multi-modal transportation, harmonization of standards and mutual recognition agreement were also discussed during the meeting.

The delegations also discussed the progress of the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries in recent years with an emphasis on the development of railway infrastructure and accompanying logistical facilities to increase commerce between them.

The meeting was preceded by the 14th meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade that was held on March 2 and 3 in New Delhi.

