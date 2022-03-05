Indian Navy test-fires BrahMos missile

The Indian Navy successfully test-fired the accuracy of an extended long-range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on Saturday.

The demonstration was conducted from the INS Chennai.

Taking to twitter, the Indian navy said, “Long range precision strike capability of advanced version of BrahMos missile successfully validated. Pin point destruction of target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms. Yet another shot in the arm for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Both BrahMos missile and INS Chennai are indigenously built and they highlight the cutting-edge of Indian missile and ship-building prowess.

This achievement of the Indian Navy portrays the forces’ ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from the sea when and where required.

The Navy conducts regular tests of the BrahMos, one of the world's most lethal cruise missiles. In November 2020, a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was tested from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

