India Approves Rs 10,200 Crore Deals for Pinaka Rocket Ammunition

In a significant development for the indigenous Pinaka multi-launch artillery rocket system, the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by the Prime Minister, has approved two major deals worth Rs 10,200 crore for its advanced ammunition.

The agreements include the purchase of high-explosive pre-fragmented rocket ammunition worth approximately Rs 5,700 crore and area denial munitions valued at Rs 4,500 crore. These munitions will support the 10 Pinaka regiments already ordered by the Indian Army, which has over 11 lakh personnel.

The high-explosive pre-fragmented rockets have an extended range of 45 km, while the area denial munitions can reach up to 37 km. These munitions can target areas with multiple bomblets, including anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

The ammunition will be produced in a 60:40 ratio by the Nagpur-based private sector company Solar Group and state-owned Munitions India Ltd, with contracts expected to be finalized shortly.

Currently, the Indian Army operates four Pinaka regiments, some of which are deployed in high-altitude areas along the northern borders with China. Six additional regiments are being inducted.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already developed various types of ammunition for the Pinaka system, including rockets with a 45 km extended range and 75 km guided range. Future plans include increasing the range to 120 km, and eventually to 300 km.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently stated, “Once we achieve longer ranges, we may prioritize Pinaka and reconsider other alternate long-range weapons.”

