India’s Defense Exports Surge: US, France, Armenia Among Top Buyers

Armenia, a former Soviet Republic, has signed several defense deals with India over the past four years, acquiring systems such as missiles, artillery guns, rocket systems, weapon-locating radars, bullet-proof vests, and night-vision equipment. This partnership deepened during Armenia's conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia is now the first foreign country to purchase India’s Akash air defense missiles, which have an interception range of 25 km. Brazil has also shown interest in co-developing advanced versions of the Akash system, with talks underway for an inter-governmental agreement.