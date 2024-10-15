India Arrests Ex-Official "CC1" Over Gurpatwant Pannun Assassination Plot

The person identified as CC1 is no longer a government official, and a high-level inquiry committee in India is investigating further linkages related to this individual, according to a US official speaking to Hindustan Times. Members of this Indian inquiry committee are set to visit Washington, DC, to meet with US officials and share their findings, while also gaining insights into the US investigation. The US official confirmed this visit, which was initially mentioned in a State Department press release that was later deleted.