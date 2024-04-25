India Dismisses US Report on Human Rights Abuse in Manipur as "Deeply Biased"

The report cited figures of at least 175 casualties and over 60,000 displaced individuals during the period of violence.

The Executive Summary of the US report read, “The outbreak of ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups during the year in India’s northeastern state of Manipur resulted in significant human rights abuses. Media reported at least 175 persons were killed and more than 60,000 displaced between May 3 and November 15. Activists and journalists reported armed conflict, rapes, and assaults in addition to the destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship."