India Dismisses US Report on Human Rights Abuse in Manipur as "Deeply Biased"

India has vehemently rejected the US State Department's report on Human Rights in India, dismissing it as "deeply biased" and indicative of a "poor understanding of India."
Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), emphasized during the MEA's press briefing that the report held no value and urged others to disregard it.
The US State Department's report, titled "2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: India," alleged "significant human rights abuses" stemming from the ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.
The report cited figures of at least 175 casualties and over 60,000 displaced individuals during the period of violence.
The Executive Summary of the US report read, “The outbreak of ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei ethnic groups during the year in India’s northeastern state of Manipur resulted in significant human rights abuses. Media reported at least 175 persons were killed and more than 60,000 displaced between May 3 and November 15. Activists and journalists reported armed conflict, rapes, and assaults in addition to the destruction of homes, businesses, and places of worship."
Regarding the ongoing investigation into the foiled assassination plot against India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Spokesperson Jaiswal reiterated the impact of the issue on both countries' national security. He confirmed the establishment of a high-level committee to examine the matter, which is currently assessing information provided by the US.