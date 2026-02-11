India bags ‘Country of the Year’ honour  at BIOFACH 2026

The world’s leading trade fair for organic products, known as BIOFACH 2026, has designated India as the country of the year. The fair began from 10 to 13 February in Germany’s Nuremberg.

.

The statutory body named The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, which is underthe Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is planning to organise India’s participation at BIOFACH 2026 with a prominent and high-impact presence.

Authorities claimed that India is set to take centre stage after 14 years, and the country’s participation will showcase its rich heritage in global platform. The participation will highlight organic products and value-added products, demonstrating India’s year- on-year expansion in international organic trade engagement. Further, five GI-tagged rice varieties, such as navara rice, indrayani rice, gobinbhog rice, red rice, and chak hao(black rice), will be served to the visitors in order to display India’s rich rice variety.

Furthermore, APEDA has also undertaken extensive branding and high-impact promotional activities at prominent locations as a part of India’s designation as the country of the year at BIOFACH 2026.