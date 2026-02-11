PM Modi’s Assam Tour on Feb 14: New Bridge, EV Buses, IIM Campus on Agenda

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a presser on Wednesday, shared details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state on February 14.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister will first travel to Chabua instead of Guwahati in the morning. A special airstrip has been prepared where an Indian Air Force aircraft will land within a short time frame on the special rubway. Several fighter jets are also expected to land as part of the programme, while some will conduct fly-pasts.

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will arrive in Guwahati, with his aircraft scheduled to land and depart from the same special runway.

At 1 pm, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge built along the Brahmaputra riverfront. The bridge has been constructed on the opposite bank of the Brahmaputra. However, throughout the month of February, vehicular movement will remain suspended on the bridge. It will be opened only for pedestrians during this period.

The Prime Minister will also visit Lachit Ghat during his trip.

In addition, he will inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) at Bongora and launch the hyperscale data centre at Amingaon.

As part of the state’s push towards green mobility, the Prime Minister will also flag off 100 new electric buses. The Chief Minister said diesel-run bus services will eventually be phased out completely.

Meanwhile, the Raising Day of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be observed on February 21 at Sarusajai. For the first time, the event will be open to the public. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the programme.

