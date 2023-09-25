'INDIA Bloc Accepted Rahul Gandhi as Leader': Assam Cong MLA

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Assam Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal on Monday said that I.N.D.I.A bloc has accepted Rahul Gandhi as the leader.
MLA Abdur was quoted by ANI saying, “Our leader Rahul Gandhi is now the leader of the country. Opposition political parties’ alliance INDIA has also accepted Rahul Gandhi as the leader. He is the proposed Prime Minister. I am very much sure that Rahul Gandhi will become the next Prime Minister of India.”
Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenging Rahul Gandhi to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls against him from Hyderabad and not from Wayanad, the MLA said, “Asaduddin Owaisi, and Badruddin Ajmal like politicians are working only in favour of the BJP. Rahul Gandhi is such a leader who will win any constituency of the country.”
Further hitting out at the BJP, he said, “In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP can’t win more than 150 seats. Congress-led INDIA will form the next government at the centre.”