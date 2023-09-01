National

INDIA Bloc Finalizes 14-Member Coordination Committee

The opposition bloc INDIA announced a 14-member coordination committee that will function as the bloc's highest decision making body and will start work on seat sharing immediately, sources said.

This committee was formed right after a meeting of the leaders held in Mumbai on Friday.

According to information, names of 13 members have been announced; however, name of one person is yet to be revealed. Reports further said that the seat sharing strategy between candidates will be finalized by September 30.

The names of the 13 members are:

 1.    KC Venugopal- INC

2.     Sharad Pawar- NCP

3.     MK Stalin-DMK

4.     Sanjay Raut-Shiv Sena (UBT)

5.     Raghav Chadha- AAP

6.     Tejashwi Yadav-RJD

7.     Abhishek Banerjee- TMC

8.     D Raja- CPI

9.     Hemant Soren- JMM

10.   Omar Abdullah-J&KNC

11.   Mehbooba Mufti- PDP

12.    Lallan Singh-JD(U)

13.   Javed Ali Khan-SP

Right after the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday announced that the INDIA bloc will work under the theme 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India'  to contest the Lok Sabha polls. He also added that the seat-sharing arrangements for the INDIA bloc will be initiated immediately for different states.

