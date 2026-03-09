INDIA Bloc MPs Protest In Parliament Over West Asia Crisis

Opposition Members of Parliament belonging to the INDIA bloc staged a protest outside Parliament on Monday, accusing the Centre of avoiding a detailed debate on the escalating crisis in West Asia. The demonstration took place near Makar Dwar, where MPs raised slogans and demanded that the government allow a full discussion on the situation and its implications for India.

Among those present at the protest were the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, who joined several MPs standing outside Parliament with placards and banners criticising the government’s handling of the issue. One banner carried by the protesting leaders read: “Gulf burning, oil shock. Indians stranded. India needs leadership, not silence.”

The protest was followed by a walkout from the Upper House by opposition parties after the government declined their demand for an immediate debate on the developments in West Asia

According to the report, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the opposition had no choice but to walk out as the government did not allow a structured discussion. He argued that the External Affairs Minister's statement in the Rajya Sabha was made in a format that did not permit questions or clarifications from members. According to him, opposition parties had collectively sought a comprehensive debate on the matter, but the request was turned down

The developments came shortly after External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha on the evolving conflict in West Asia. As opposition MPs continued to raise slogansm thw minister informed the House that the government was closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation

S. Jaishankar said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained in constant review of the developments, while different ministries were working together to ensure that appropriate responses were in place. He also stated that the government had already expressed its concerns about rising tensions in the region earlier



Referring to a statement issued by the government in February, the minister said India had urged all sides involved in the conflict to act with restraint. He reiterated that New Delhi believed diplomatic engagement and dialogue remain the only viable path to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

The report said Mallikarjun Kharge had urged the chair to allow a short-duration discussion in the Rajya Sabha, arguing that the crisis in West Asia could significantly affect India's energy security and economic stability. He pointed out that rising global tensions were already being reflected in domestic fuel prices and warned that prolonged instability in the region could have wider economic repercussions

Kharge also mentioned the recent increase in cooking gas prices, linking it to the broader geopolitical developments. According to him, the ongoing conflict was no longer a distant regional issue but one that could directly influence India’s energy supplies and international standing.

The tensions in West Asia escalated after joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on February 28 targeted key locations in Iran. The attack resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with several senior members of the country’s ruling establishment. Since then, the region has witnessed further escalation, including attacks on vital infrastructure such as oil storage facilities and water desalination plants over the past weekend.