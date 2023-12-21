INDIA Bloc Protests Suspension of Opposition MPs in Parliament
Parliamentarians from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc marched from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Thursday to protest the suspension of Opposition MPs in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
The INDIA bloc has also scheduled a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday in response to the suspension of its MPs.
Over the last week, 143 opposition MPs have been suspended from both Houses of Parliament after protesting and raising slogans demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's answer on the December 13 security breach incident.
On Wednesday, the total number of suspended MPs in the Lok Sabha was 97, with 46 in the Rajya Sabha.
The opposition, including Congress, has labeled the action tyrannical and said it has harmed the country's democratic goodwill.
"It was MPs' right to ask questions inside Parliament." During the demonstration, a big number of people from various sections of the city will raise their voices in opposition to the undemocratic move," Delhi Congress head Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Wednesday.
"Most of the INDIA bloc leaders, including MPs who have been suspended, are expected to participate in the demonstration (on Friday)," said Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma.
Following the suspension of Opposition members by the lower house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a circular outlining tight rules prohibiting the suspended MPs from different legislative functions.
The circular outlined the consequences of the suspension, indicating that MPs are not permitted to visit the Parliament chamber, lobby, or galleries during their suspension.
Meanwhile, the impasse between the opposition and the government widened on Wednesday as a result of Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee's impersonation of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on a mobile camera carried by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar and other government ministers and BJP MPs have all condemned the act.