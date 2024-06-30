INDIA Bloc to Protest Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies in Parliament

The opposition INDIA bloc is gearing up for a significant demonstration within the hallowed halls of Parliament on Monday, July 1. Led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh, the alliance of opposition parties has united against what they perceive as the misuse of central agencies such as the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the central government.
In a press conference held on Sunday at AAP headquarters in Delhi, Sanjay Singh vehemently voiced their stance, highlighting concerns over recent developments involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Singh accused the central government of orchestrating the ED's arrest of Kejriwal without substantial evidence, particularly in the context of the excise policy case. He referenced a recent court order that allegedly criticized the ED's actions as baseless and driven by malicious intent.
Singh further alleged procedural irregularities, claiming that the ED pursued legal maneuvers without proper documentation, securing a temporary halt to Kejriwal's bail. He squarely placed blame on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for directing what he described as politically motivated arrests and legal maneuvers against opposition figures.
The backdrop to this protest includes a recent court decision sending Kejriwal to judicial custody until July 12, following allegations related to the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22. The CBI, representing the central government's interests, cited Kejriwal's purported lack of cooperation during interrogation, asserting discrepancies in the implementation of the excise policy.
Earlier, AAP leaders and legislators staged a protest on June 29 outside the BJP office in Delhi, decrying what they perceive as biased legal actions against Kejriwal and others. The ongoing saga underscores heightened political tensions and the contentious use of investigative agencies in India's political landscape.
As the INDIA bloc prepares for their protest within Parliament, the stage is set for a heated confrontation over principles of justice, political maneuvering, and the boundaries of executive power in a democratic framework.