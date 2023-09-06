INDIA Bloc’s First Coordination Committee Meeting on Sept 13 in Delhi: Reports

On September 1, the opposition bloc INDIA announced a 14-member coordination committee that will function as the bloc's highest decision making body and will start work on seat sharing immediately.

According to information, the names of 13 members have been announced; however, the name of one person is yet to be revealed. Reports further said that the seat-sharing strategy between candidates will be finalized by September 30.

Right after the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray announced that the INDIA bloc will work under the theme 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega India' to contest the Lok Sabha polls.