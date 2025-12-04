India Celebrates Navy Day with Grand Operational Display at Thiruvananthapuram

India observes Navy Day every year on December 4 to honour the valour, achievements, and contributions of its naval forces. The date commemorates Operation Trident, a landmark naval offensive during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Across the country, naval bases and military establishments host parades and demonstrations of advanced maritime capabilities, which are broadcast live for citizens to witness the Indian Navy’s strength. The event is attended by senior officials of the armed forces.

This year’s celebrations feature a spectacular Operational Demonstration at Shangumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The event highlights the Navy’s advanced operational platforms and its role as the “Preferred Security Partner” in the Indian Ocean Region, in line with the broader MAHASAGAR initiative.

The demonstration will include coordinated manoeuvres by frontline naval platforms, showcasing India’s ability to deliver power and precision across the maritime spectrum. The event underlines the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding national interests and strengthening maritime security.

As the nation celebrates Navy Day, attention is drawn to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, revered as the Father of the Indian Navy. The legendary Maratha king laid the foundation for India’s maritime power with his visionary strategies and naval accomplishments in the 17th century. Recognising the strategic importance of the coastline, Shivaji established a formidable naval force to safeguard trade routes, protect vital exports, and counter European powers, including the Portuguese, Dutch, and British.

Shivaji’s contributions included building fortified sea forts like Sindhudurg, Vijaydurg, and Suvarnadurg, developing a fleet of agile ships suited for coastal waters, and introducing innovative naval tactics, including guerrilla warfare at sea. These initiatives not only strengthened India’s maritime defence but also ensured economic security through the protection of trade.

Through his foresight and maritime strategy, Shivaji Maharaj created a robust naval framework, earning him the title of the Father of the Indian Navy. His legacy continues to inspire the modern Indian Navy, symbolising the nation’s rich maritime heritage and the enduring spirit of India’s naval forces.

