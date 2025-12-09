India Condemns Pakistani Strikes, Reaffirms Support for Afghanistan’s Sovereignty

India on Friday strongly reiterated its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, while condemning reports of civilian deaths during ongoing clashes along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.

At the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India was deeply concerned by reports of cross-border firing leading to Afghan civilian casualties.

“We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan,” Jaiswal said.

His remarks came as Pakistani and Afghan forces continued exchanging fire for several days, with both sides blaming each other for triggering the violence. Tensions escalated after Saudi Arabia’s recent attempt to mediate a ceasefire between Kabul and Islamabad failed to yield any progress.

On social media, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid alleged that Pakistan launched attacks in the Spin Boldak area of Kandahar province late Friday, prompting retaliation from Afghan forces.

“Unfortunately, this evening the Pakistani side once again launched attacks towards Afghanistan in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar, prompting the Islamic Emirate forces to respond,” Mujahid posted on X.

Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported that local officials in Spin Boldak claimed Afghan forces responded after what they described as an overnight strike targeting civilians.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, head of information for Spin Boldak, said five civilians were killed and five others injured. “Pakistan targeted civilian infrastructure and the local population… Pakistan initiated the aggression, prompting a response from Islamic Emirate forces,” he alleged.

Pakistan’s Dawn, citing a senior Quetta official, reported that the exchange of fire began around 10 pm on Friday and continued well into the night.

Earlier mediation efforts led by Turkey and Qatar had also failed to deliver a long-term ceasefire, according to reports.

The border region has remained volatile for over a month, with Pakistan accused of carrying out multiple air operations inside Afghan territory as hostilities persist.

