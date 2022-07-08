India Declares One-Day National Mourning for Ex-Japan PM

India announced a one-day national mourning on Saturday (July 9) as a mark of respect to Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan who died after he was shot at during a campaign speech in Nara on Friday.

"As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister #ShinzoAbe, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Condoling the death of Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, #ShinzoAbe.”

"Mr. Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, whole India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment," PM Modi tweets.

Shinzo Abe, who was shot earlier today, has died during treatment on Friday.

"According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former Prime Minister Abe died at a hospital in Kashihara city, Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment. He was 67," local public broadcaster NHK said.

Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in the country's western region of Nara while delivering a speech for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, the shooter was immediately apprehended.