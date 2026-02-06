India defeat England to clinch record sixth U-19 World Cup crown

India clinched a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title on Friday with a commanding 100-run victory over England in the final at the Harare Sports Club, powered by a sensational innings from teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, India piled up a massive 411 for 9 in 50 overs, thanks to an extraordinary knock by the 14-year-old Sooryavanshi, who smashed 175 off just 80 balls. His breathtaking innings completely dismantled the English bowling attack and turned the title clash into a one-sided affair.

Sooryavanshi’s knock was filled with clean hitting and fearless strokeplay, as he struck 15 sixes and 15 fours, racing to a half-century in just 32 balls and reaching his century off 55 deliveries. He later brought up his second fifty in only 23 balls, underlining the sheer dominance of his innings.

India’s innings gathered further momentum through a strong partnership between Sooryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre, who contributed a steady 53 off 51 balls. Useful runs from Abhigyan Kundu (40), Kanishk Chouhan (37), Vedant Trivedi (32) and Vihaan Malhotra (30) ensured India maintained a punishing run rate even after the young star’s dismissal in the 26th over.

Chasing an imposing target of 412, England began positively with opener Ben Dawkins scoring a half-century. Thomas Rew and Ben Mayes also chipped in with quick runs, but mounting pressure led to a middle-order collapse. From a comfortable 174 for 3, England slipped to 177 for 7, effectively ending their challenge.

A spirited counter-attack by Caleb Falconer, who struck a blazing 115 off 67 balls, helped England reduce the margin of defeat. However, the target proved far too steep, and England were eventually bowled out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

Sooryavanshi’s innings rewrote the history books. He recorded the highest individual score in an Under-19 World Cup final, became the youngest centurion in the tournament’s history, and registered the fastest 150 in U-19 cricket. He also finished the tournament with a record 22 sixes, surpassing South Africa’s Dewald Brevis.

