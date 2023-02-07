India Dispatches First Consignment of Relief Materials to Quake-Hit Turkey

The IAF stated that the aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations.

Speaking to ANI, Deepak Talwar, Deputy Commandant, NDRF, who is leading the first team from India to Turkey, said, "This team is consisting of 47 NDRF personnel and three senior officers to perform recovery and response work as per the United Nations guidelines."

The prime minister's office (PMO) in a statement on Monday said that a meeting was held and it was decided that the search and rescue teams of NDRF and medical teams along with relief materials would be dispatched immediately in coordination with the Turkish government.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 3,500 after earthquakes jolted the two nations on Monday. The total number of injured in Syria and Turkey has reached 15,914 following the earthquakes.

At least 2,379 people were killed and 14,483 others injured in Turkey after earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.