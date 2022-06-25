India Dispatches Relief Materials to Earthquake-hit Afghanistan

India has dispatched 27 tonnes of emergency relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan following the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit the country on June 22.

The relief materials were sent on two flights, one of which also carried a “technical team” that was deployed at the Indian embassy in Kabul to re-establish the country’s diplomatic presence in Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban takeover in August last year.

In a tweet, external affairs minister S Jaishankar described the despatch of the emergency assistance as the action of “a true first responder”.