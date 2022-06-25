India Dispatches Relief Materials to Earthquake-hit Afghanistan

India has dispatched 27 tonnes of emergency relief assistance for the people of Afghanistan following the 5.9 magnitude earthquake that hit the country on June 22.
The relief materials were sent on two flights, one of which also carried a “technical team” that was deployed at the Indian embassy in Kabul to re-establish the country’s diplomatic presence in Afghanistan for the first time since the Taliban takeover in August last year.
In a tweet, external affairs minister S Jaishankar described the despatch of the emergency assistance as the action of “a true first responder”.
The relief consignment will be handed over to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Afghan Red Crescent Society in Kabul.
The relief materials include essential items such as family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets and sleeping mats.
“As always, India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, with whom we share centuries old ties, and remains firmly committed to provide immediate relief assistance for the Afghan people,” the ministry said in a statement.
A heavy lift aircraft of the Indian Air Force was used to ferry the first consignment of relief materials while a chartered flight of Kam Air carried the second consignment of aid for Afghan people affected by the earthquake that struck early on Wednesday, with its epicentre a short distance from the city of Khost.