India Dispatches Second Tranche of Humanitarian Aid to Flood-Hit Kenya

India on Tuesday sent a second tranche of humanitarian aid to support and assist flood victims of Kenya.
The Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief consists 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist the flood victims.
Announcing this on platform 'X', External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar wrote, "The second tranche of HADR material containg 40 tonnes of medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims leaves for Kenya. Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world."
The aid left from the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to Kenya.
Notably, as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), India handed over food, relief, and medicine supplies to Kenya on May 10.
The Ministry of External Affairs (EAM) in a statement today further said, "The Government of India is extending humanitarian assistance to the Government of Kenya in the wake of the devastation caused by the floods that have hit the country. 38 out of 47 countries have been affected. An estimated 267 people have died, 188 injured and over 2,80,000 displaced."
Kenya has been ravaged by severe floods triggered by torrential rains, resulting in over 200 fatalities, the displacement of thousands, and the destruction of nearly 2,000 schools.