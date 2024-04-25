Kenya Battles Devastating Floods, Death Toll Climbs To 38

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) has declared a dire situation as floods ravaged the nation, claiming the lives of at least 38 people and causing widespread destruction. The humanitarian agency warned that the flood crisis has escalated from an emergency to a disaster level.
Heavy rains have brought normal life to a standstill across Kenya, disrupting businesses and leaving a trail of devastation. According to reports from Xinhua, the downpour has led to the loss of more than 38 lives and significant damage to property.
In Nairobi's Mathare slums, one person was killed and six others reported missing following intense overnight rains. Residents, primarily low-income earners, found themselves stranded in their flooded homes, unable to navigate the inundated streets.
The impact of the deluge was felt beyond Nairobi, with flooded homes, impassable roads, and uprooted trees greeting residents in various parts of the city. Kitengela, a neighborhood south of the capital, witnessed the main bridge submerged by the Athi River, leaving thousands stranded.
John Kimeu, an office worker, expressed frustration, stating, "No vehicle is getting in or coming out of Kitengela. I have been waiting at this bus terminus for over three hours."
Emily Kamau, a businesswoman, lamented the ruin of her day due to the inability to purchase groceries, saying, "My business premises were flooded two days ago, and I lost part of my stock. Today, the rains have cut me off. It is discouraging."
In Kirinyaga County, over 60 families were displaced after the Thiba River burst its banks, inundating homes and businesses.
Since the onset of the March-April-May rains, 23 counties have been severely affected, with over 110,000 people rendered homeless, according to KRCS. The floods have destroyed crops on more than 27,716 acres of land and claimed the lives of approximately 5,000 livestock.
Venant Ndhigila, head of disaster operations at KRCS, described the flooding situation as a disaster, particularly affecting those without alternatives. "We are trying as much as possible with our teams to map the population at risk," Ndhigila stated.
The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) issued warnings of continued heavy rainfall, urging residents in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground. Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kindiki Kithure, urged residents near dams to relocate, warning of potential spillover.
"The government is on high alert, and the multi-agency team is working on mitigation efforts," Kithure affirmed.
Kenya is experiencing unprecedented heavy rainfall, with the Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC) of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) highlighting the country among those in the Horn of Africa facing abnormally heavy rains this season.