India Doing Wonders in Solar, Space Sector: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Modi also said that earlier in India the space sector was confined within the purview of government systems. Since the sector was opened for India's youth and revolutionary changes have started coming into it. Indian industries and start-ups are engaged in bringing new innovations and new technologies in this field, he said.

Prime Minister said the collaboration of IN-SPACe is going to make a big difference in this area. Non-government companies are also getting the facility to launch their payloads and satellites through IN-SPACe.

PM Modi said the entire world is looking at solar energy as the future.

He said solar energy is a subject in which the whole world is seeing its future. For India, the Sun God has not only been worshipped for centuries, but has also been the focus of our way of life.

Extending Chhath Puja greetings, the Prime Minister said that Chhath Puja is a great example of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

"The festival of Chhath is also an example of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat. Today, wherever the people of Bihar and Purvanchal are in any corner of the country, Chhath is being celebrated with great pomp,” he said.