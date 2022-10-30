NFR to Re-Number 2 Express Trains From March 2023

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to re-number two long-distance express trains with effect from March 2023.

The services will be continued for a pair of special trains due to high demand.

In a statement, the NFR said that the revision will be effective on different dates for each train during the month.

Train no. 15646, Dibrugarh-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will be revised to 15946 from March 1, 2023, and train no. 15645, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Dibrugarh Express will start its journey as train no. 15945 from March 4, 2023.

Train no. 15906, Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express will commence its journey as train no. 22504 from March 4 2023 and train no. 15905 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express will run as train no. 22503 from March 9, 2023.

Services of special train no. 07030, Secunderabad-Agartala will be extended from November 7, 2022, till January 30, 2023, and will depart every Monday from Secunderabad.

On the other hand, services of train no. 07029, Agartala-Secunderabad will be extended from November 11, 2022, till February 3, 2023, and will run every Friday from Agartala.