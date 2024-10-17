India Doubles Down On Canada After Trudeau's 'No Hard Proof' Admission

Trudeau’s admission came during his testimony before Canada’s foreign interference inquiry. He acknowledged that while India had repeatedly asked for evidence regarding the allegations related to Nijjar’s killing, his government had provided "primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof." The Canadian Prime Minister said, “Behind the scenes (we were trying) India to co-operate with us. Their ask was...give us the evidence you have on us. Our response was it is within your security agency. You should be looking into how much they know, you should be engaging... 'No, no but show us the evidence'. At that point, it was primarily intelligence, not hard evidentiary proof. So we said let's work together...”