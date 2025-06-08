Advertisment
India Emerges as Regional Security Provider with Homegrown Defence Tech

India's democratic framework holds governments to a high standard—where slogans must be backed by substance. Guided by the philosophy of Sarvodaya through Antyodaya, Modi 3.0 has prioritised inclusive growth.

PratidinTime News Desk
BrahMos & Akash Missiles Lead India’s Indigenous Defence Success

As the Modi 3.0 government marks its first anniversary, the focus on delivery, inclusion, and self-reliance is defining India's transformation across key sectors. With a resounding electoral mandate in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana, the message is clear: in today's India, performance earns trust.

Democracy That Delivers: Antyodaya at the Core

India's democratic framework holds governments to a high standard—where slogans must be backed by substance. Guided by the philosophy of Sarvodaya through Antyodaya, Modi 3.0 has prioritised inclusive growth.

  • 25 crore people lifted out of multidimensional poverty

  • PM-KISAN disbursed ₹3.68 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmers

  • Lakhpati Didi initiative empowered over 1 crore women to earn ₹1 lakh+ annually

  • 3 crore houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Water, Health and Housing: Last-Mile Delivery in Action

  • Jal Jeevan Mission: Over 15.44 crore rural households now have tap water connections

  • Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: Now includes free health cover of ₹5 lakh/year for all citizens aged 70+, expected to benefit 6 crore senior citizens

  • Coverage expanded to include frontline community health workers

Swift Response to Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Highlights Strong Leadership

In response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, showcasing both technological superiority and political resolve. The mission reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, backed by a strong and decisive leadership.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Defence and Tech Drive Self-Reliance

India’s defence sector has been modernised post-2014, boosting exports and innovation:

  • Defence exports now reach 80+ countries

  • PLI schemes for drones and components fuelling next-gen defence innovation

  • FDI cap raised to 100% in select defence manufacturing areas

  • Homegrown production of missiles, naval platforms and armoured vehicles strengthens India's role as a regional security provider

Semiconductor Push: Big Investments in Assam and UP

  • Tata Electronics is setting up a ₹27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Assam, generating 27,000 jobs by mid-2025

  • HCL-Foxconn JV to invest ₹3,706 crore in Jewar, UP for display driver chip production by 2027

Startup and Innovation Ecosystem Booms

India is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with:

  • 1.57 lakh+ recognised startups, 100+ unicorns, and 3,600+ deep-tech ventures

  • 200+ startups in the space sector

  • 17.2 lakh+ direct jobs created

  • Innovation hubs focused on AI, biotech, and semiconductors

Digital India: The Most Connected Democracy on Earth

India’s digital infrastructure is powering governance and financial inclusion:

  • 80 crore internet users, 136 crore Aadhaar enrollments

  • India handles 46% of global digital payments via UPI

  • Digital governance making services faster, transparent, and inclusive

Budget 2024-25: A Visionary Economic Blueprint

The 2024-25 Union Budget reflects India's bold economic vision:

  • Total expenditure: ₹44.6 lakh crore

  • Capital outlay: Raised to ₹10 lakh crore

  • Tax reforms: Middle-class rebates doubled, angel tax abolished

  • Boost to consumption, entrepreneurship, and long-term growth

Conclusion: India's Decisive Decade in Motion

In just one year, Modi 3.0 has laid the foundation for a decisive decade. From rural upliftment to global defence leadership, and digital empowerment to industrial growth, India is scripting a bold new chapter under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

