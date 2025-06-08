India Emerges as Regional Security Provider with Homegrown Defence Tech

As the Modi 3.0 government marks its first anniversary, the focus on delivery, inclusion, and self-reliance is defining India's transformation across key sectors. With a resounding electoral mandate in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana, the message is clear: in today's India, performance earns trust.

Democracy That Delivers: Antyodaya at the Core

India's democratic framework holds governments to a high standard—where slogans must be backed by substance. Guided by the philosophy of Sarvodaya through Antyodaya, Modi 3.0 has prioritised inclusive growth.

25 crore people lifted out of multidimensional poverty

PM-KISAN disbursed ₹3.68 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmers

Lakhpati Didi initiative empowered over 1 crore women to earn ₹1 lakh+ annually

3 crore houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Water, Health and Housing: Last-Mile Delivery in Action

Jal Jeevan Mission : Over 15.44 crore rural households now have tap water connections

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY : Now includes free health cover of ₹5 lakh/year for all citizens aged 70+ , expected to benefit 6 crore senior citizens

Coverage expanded to include frontline community health workers

Swift Response to Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Highlights Strong Leadership

In response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, showcasing both technological superiority and political resolve. The mission reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, backed by a strong and decisive leadership.

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Defence and Tech Drive Self-Reliance

India’s defence sector has been modernised post-2014, boosting exports and innovation:

Defence exports now reach 80+ countries

PLI schemes for drones and components fuelling next-gen defence innovation

FDI cap raised to 100% in select defence manufacturing areas

Homegrown production of missiles, naval platforms and armoured vehicles strengthens India's role as a regional security provider

Semiconductor Push: Big Investments in Assam and UP

Tata Electronics is setting up a ₹27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Assam , generating 27,000 jobs by mid-2025

HCL-Foxconn JV to invest ₹3,706 crore in Jewar, UP for display driver chip production by 2027

Startup and Innovation Ecosystem Booms

India is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with:

1.57 lakh+ recognised startups , 100+ unicorns , and 3,600+ deep-tech ventures

200+ startups in the space sector

17.2 lakh+ direct jobs created

Innovation hubs focused on AI, biotech, and semiconductors

Digital India: The Most Connected Democracy on Earth

India’s digital infrastructure is powering governance and financial inclusion:

80 crore internet users , 136 crore Aadhaar enrollments

India handles 46% of global digital payments via UPI

Digital governance making services faster, transparent, and inclusive

Budget 2024-25: A Visionary Economic Blueprint

The 2024-25 Union Budget reflects India's bold economic vision:

Total expenditure: ₹44.6 lakh crore

Capital outlay: Raised to ₹10 lakh crore

Tax reforms: Middle-class rebates doubled , angel tax abolished

Boost to consumption, entrepreneurship, and long-term growth

Conclusion: India's Decisive Decade in Motion

In just one year, Modi 3.0 has laid the foundation for a decisive decade. From rural upliftment to global defence leadership, and digital empowerment to industrial growth, India is scripting a bold new chapter under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

