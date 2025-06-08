India Emerges as Regional Security Provider with Homegrown Defence Tech

As the Modi 3.0 government marks its first anniversary, the focus on delivery, inclusion, and self-reliance is defining India's transformation across key sectors. With a resounding electoral mandate in states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana, the message is clear: in today's India, performance earns trust.
Democracy That Delivers: Antyodaya at the Core
India's democratic framework holds governments to a high standard—where slogans must be backed by substance. Guided by the philosophy of Sarvodaya through Antyodaya, Modi 3.0 has prioritised inclusive growth.
25 crore people lifted out of multidimensional poverty
PM-KISAN disbursed ₹3.68 lakh crore to over 11 crore farmers
Lakhpati Didi initiative empowered over 1 crore women to earn ₹1 lakh+ annually
3 crore houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
Water, Health and Housing: Last-Mile Delivery in Action
Jal Jeevan Mission: Over 15.44 crore rural households now have tap water connections
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY: Now includes free health cover of ₹5 lakh/year for all citizens aged 70+, expected to benefit 6 crore senior citizens
Coverage expanded to include frontline community health workers
Swift Response to Terrorism: Operation Sindoor Highlights Strong Leadership
In response to the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, showcasing both technological superiority and political resolve. The mission reaffirmed India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, backed by a strong and decisive leadership.
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Defence and Tech Drive Self-Reliance
India’s defence sector has been modernised post-2014, boosting exports and innovation:
Defence exports now reach 80+ countries
PLI schemes for drones and components fuelling next-gen defence innovation
FDI cap raised to 100% in select defence manufacturing areas
Homegrown production of missiles, naval platforms and armoured vehicles strengthens India's role as a regional security provider
Semiconductor Push: Big Investments in Assam and UP
Tata Electronics is setting up a ₹27,000 crore semiconductor plant in Assam, generating 27,000 jobs by mid-2025
HCL-Foxconn JV to invest ₹3,706 crore in Jewar, UP for display driver chip production by 2027
Startup and Innovation Ecosystem Booms
India is now the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with:
1.57 lakh+ recognised startups, 100+ unicorns, and 3,600+ deep-tech ventures
200+ startups in the space sector
17.2 lakh+ direct jobs created
Innovation hubs focused on AI, biotech, and semiconductors
Digital India: The Most Connected Democracy on Earth
India’s digital infrastructure is powering governance and financial inclusion:
80 crore internet users, 136 crore Aadhaar enrollments
India handles 46% of global digital payments via UPI
Digital governance making services faster, transparent, and inclusive
Budget 2024-25: A Visionary Economic Blueprint
The 2024-25 Union Budget reflects India's bold economic vision:
Total expenditure: ₹44.6 lakh crore
Capital outlay: Raised to ₹10 lakh crore
Tax reforms: Middle-class rebates doubled, angel tax abolished
Boost to consumption, entrepreneurship, and long-term growth
Conclusion: India's Decisive Decade in Motion
In just one year, Modi 3.0 has laid the foundation for a decisive decade. From rural upliftment to global defence leadership, and digital empowerment to industrial growth, India is scripting a bold new chapter under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
