India Energy Week 2025 Concludes as World’s Second-Largest Energy Event

The third edition of India Energy Week (IEW) 2025 successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in the global energy landscape. Held from February 11-14 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, the event witnessed an unprecedented participation of over 70,000 visitors, 600 exhibitors, and 10 international pavilions across four days.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the event’s growing stature, emphasizing its role beyond networking by facilitating real business transactions. He noted that IEW 2025 encompassed a comprehensive range of sectors, including petroleum, natural gas, green energy, biofuels, and compressed biogas, showcasing key innovations and strategic collaborations.

Key Highlights of IEW 2025

Innovative Energy Solutions: The Minister spotlighted practical innovations, including a cost-effective biofuel conversion kit for two and three-wheelers, displayed at HPCL’s stall. He also appreciated the growing focus on flex-fuel vehicles.

India-US Energy Cooperation: Puri underscored India’s efforts to increase natural gas consumption to 15% of its energy mix from the current 6%, stressing the importance of partnerships with the United States for Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) supplies.

Exploration & Production Reforms: The Minister detailed Open Acreage Licensing Program (OALP) Round X, covering 200,000 square kilometers, attributing its success to reforms transitioning from production-sharing to revenue-sharing mechanisms. A new legislative framework amending the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, is set to be presented in the Lok Sabha.

Global Energy Outlook: Puri noted increased oil supply from Brazil, Argentina, Suriname, Canada, the US, and Guyana, which he said was beneficial for major consuming nations like India. He reaffirmed confidence in India’s international investments in oil and gas assets across Brazil, Venezuela, Russia, and Mozambique.

Green Energy & Biofuel Expansion: The Minister highlighted India’s ethanol blending capacity of 1,700 crore liters, surpassing the 20% blending target, and confirmed progress toward the 5 MMT annual green hydrogen production goal by 2030. Sustainable aviation fuel development was also emphasized.

Clean Cooking Ministerial & PM Ujjwala Yojana

A Clean Cooking Ministerial was held alongside IEW 2025, attended by ministers from several energy-producing nations. India’s success in providing clean cooking fuel was showcased, with Puri citing the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as a model for others.

Since its launch in May 2016, 10.33 crore free LPG connections have been provided under PMUY, addressing the health and environmental hazards posed by traditional cooking fuels.

With its remarkable success in just three years, India Energy Week has firmly positioned itself as the world’s second-largest energy event, with its fourth edition set to take place in Goa in 2026.

