India’s White-Collar Hiring Surges 32% in January, Green Jobs on the Rise

Hiring for white-collar jobs in India saw a significant 32% year-on-year increase in January 2025, driven by strong demand in sectors such as semiconductors, energy, waste management, and manufacturing, according to the latest foundit Insights Tracker report.

The surge in hiring is attributed to rising consumer demand, strategic incentives introduced in the Union Budget 2025-26, and a growing focus on sustainability initiatives. The report highlights a remarkable 41% growth in green jobs over the past two years, fueled by clean energy expansion and global net-zero commitments. Key cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Pune have emerged as major hubs for these roles, with specialized skills in energy auditing and sustainability strategy being highly sought after.

The demand for green jobs is expected to grow by another 11% in 2025, driven by rapid developments in renewable energy, electric vehicles (EVs), and green hydrogen projects.

"India's job market continues to grow at a strong pace, with hiring surging across key industries. Sectors like travel, retail, and green jobs are seeing sustained momentum, reflecting business confidence and evolving industry priorities," said Pranay Kale, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer at foundit.

Government policies, particularly budget provisions supporting renewable energy and sustainability-focused industries, are playing a crucial role in this hiring boom.

The travel and tourism sector recorded a 17% rise in hiring in January, propelled by increasing consumer demand and government initiatives. Aviation, luxury tourism, and eco-tourism are witnessing new job opportunities, with emerging roles in AI-driven travel technology.

Similarly, the retail sector experienced a 24% year-on-year hiring surge, supported by higher consumer spending and digital transformation. This has led to a growing demand for professionals with expertise in supply chain management, customer experience, and AI-powered retail analytics.

