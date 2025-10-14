India Eyes ₹8 Trillion Maritime Boom, 1.5 Crore Jobs by 2047: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Maharashtra Minister for Port Development Nitesh Narayan Rane, reviewed preparations for the upcoming India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai from October 27-31, 2025.

The high-level review meeting focused on key aspects of the event, including venue readiness, security, logistics, and coordination among stakeholders. Clear directions were provided to ensure the smooth execution of the week-long maritime summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate and deliver a keynote address at the Global Maritime CEOs Forum during the event. Senior officials from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, as well as the Maharashtra government, were also present at the meeting.

Speaking at a press conference following the review, Minister Sonowal said, “Under Prime Minister Modi’s dynamic leadership, we are preparing our ports, shipping, and logistics sectors to be resilient, efficient, and future-ready. This will open pathways for international collaboration, including a roadmap for USD 1 trillion in maritime investments. India Maritime Week 2025 will serve as a platform where ideas are transformed into projects, and commitments are turned into partnerships.”

Sonowal elaborated on the government’s strategic vision for the maritime sector and highlighted the objectives of IMW 2025. The minister emphasized India’s commitment to strengthening global maritime partnerships, attracting investments, and promoting innovation within the sector.

“By 2047, India aims to lead the global maritime sector with planned investments of ₹8 trillion and the creation of 15 million new jobs,” Sonowal said. The results of this approach are already visible: since 2014, domestic waterway freight traffic has increased eightfold, turnaround times at major ports have reduced by 60%, and a ₹5.5 lakh crore Sagarmala project has transformed coastal logistics. India currently supplies 12% of the world’s seafarers, reflecting its scale and maritime expertise. All 12 major Indian ports are set to achieve full carbon neutrality by 2047, while the transition to renewable energy is already underway, positioning India for a sustainable, technology-driven maritime future.

Sonowal also stated that over 100 countries, more than 100,000 delegates, and 500 exhibitors are expected to participate in IMW 2025. Ministerial-level delegations from Singapore, UAE, South Korea, Japan, and Denmark will attend, along with major international maritime organizations, including the IMO and UNESCAP.

Key Indian states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, as well as major industry players like Adani Ports & Logistics, Cochin Shipyard, and Paradip Port Authority, will participate in the event.

India Maritime Week 2025 is set to be the flagship event of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. It will provide a dynamic platform to showcase the latest advancements in maritime technology, port development, logistics, and operational efficiency. The summit aims to enhance collaboration, drive innovation, and strengthen international partnerships, positioning India as a major player in the global maritime ecosystem. IMW 2025 is expected to reinforce India’s maritime vision for 2030 and the long-term strategic goals under the Amrit Kaal Maritime Vision 2047, reflecting the country’s national priorities in global trade and the blue economy.

