Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Commissions VLGC Shivalik in India

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, today welcomed the country’s third Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC), Shivalik, under the Indian flag at Visakhapatnam Port, calling it a landmark moment in India’s maritime resurgence.

The induction of Shivalik is being hailed as a proud milestone in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of establishing India as a leading maritime nation by 2047.

Built in South Korea and named after the Himalayan range, Shivalik spans 225 meters in length and has a capacity of 82,000 CBM.

The vessel incorporates advanced marine engineering features, including segregated tanks, precise temperature control, and adherence to global safety and efficiency standards. Its commissioning under the Indian flag reflects the growing self-reliance of India’s shipping sector and strengthens the country’s position in global trade.

Sonowal emphasised its strategic significance, particularly in enhancing India’s connectivity across the Arabian Sea and ensuring secure, efficient, and reliable LPG transportation. “The induction of Shivalik reduces dependence on foreign carriers for crucial energy cargo and marks a significant step in India’s maritime resurgence,” he stated.

Sonowal highlighted the broader economic impact of this initiative, stating that the move is expected to save the nation 350 billion in foreign currency, while also boosting domestic shipbuilding, repair, and ancillary industries.

He also pointed out that policy reforms, infrastructure development, and a massive 69,725 crore investment package for the maritime and shipbuilding sector will accelerate modernisation, improve competitiveness, and prepare India’s maritime industry to support the vision of a developed and strong nation by 2047.

“The arrival of Shivalik under the Indian flag is more than just a milestone in shipping; it signals India’s entry into a golden era of maritime growth,” Sonowal said.

“From policy reforms to infrastructure building, unprecedented transformation is underway in the maritime sector, propelling India toward self-reliance, global competitiveness, and economic prosperity,” he added.

The commissioning of Shivalik also reinforces India’s commitment to sustainable and advanced maritime technology. By enhancing domestic capabilities and reducing reliance on foreign vessels, the VLGC is poised to play a key role in securing India’s energy supply chains and strengthening the nation’s strategic presence in the global shipping arena.

With Shivalik now part of the fleet, India is making measurable progress toward becoming one of the top five maritime nations in the world by 2047, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s “Maritime Amritkal” vision.

