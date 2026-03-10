India Faces LPG Shortage Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

A sudden shortage of commercial cooking gas has triggered concern in Bengaluru, with the Bangalore Hotels Association announcing that hotels and restaurants in the city will shut down from Wednesday if the supply is not restored.

According to the association, the supply of commercial LPG cylinders used by hotels and restaurants has been stopped from Tuesday. The disruption has left the hospitality sector struggling to operate, as most eateries depend heavily on a regular gas supply for cooking.

Hotel owners say the sudden halt in supply is a major blow to the industry, especially because oil companies had earlier assured that there would be no disruption in LPG availability for at least 70 days.

The hotel industry also pointed out that it is considered an essential service, as thousands of people rely on it daily for food. Office workers, students, senior citizens, patients and people living away from home often depend on restaurants and small eateries for their meals.

“With the gas supply suddenly stopped, hotels cannot continue their operations. This will affect not only our businesses but also the common people who depend on us for daily meals,” the association stated.

If the situation does not improve quickly, hotels and restaurants across Bengaluru will remain closed from today, the association warned. The industry has urged the central government and the concerned Union ministers to intervene immediately and ensure that the supply of commercial gas cylinders is restored.

The shortage of cooking gas is not limited to Bengaluru alone. Reports suggest that cities like Mumbai and Goa are also experiencing a severe shortage of LPG cylinders.

Industry sources say the problem has worsened amid the ongoing tensions and war in West Asia, which has disrupted global energy supply chains and increased pressure on fuel availability.