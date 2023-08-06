India Fast Emerging As World's Favourite Cost-Effective Healthcare Destination: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh asserted that Ayushman Bharat is so far the world’s best health insurance scheme and credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having conceptualised it.This is possibly the only health insurance scheme in the world which offers the option of seeking insurance cover even for a pre-existing disease, like for example, if today a person is detected having cancer, he can thereafter go and get himself insured to receive the financial support for treatment which is not seen anywhere even among the developed nations, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.