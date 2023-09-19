India Hopes for Renewed Democracy With New Parliament Building

Members of the Indian Parliament have transitioned from the old Parliament building to the new structure for the remainder of the special session. This move marks a significant step in India's democratic journey, symbolizing a fresh start for the country's legislative processes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday initiated the discussions and expressed his emotions about bidding farewell to the old Parliament building.
He paid tribute to the rich democratic traditions of India and acknowledged the contributions of past prime ministers, underscoring that the colonial-era premises would remain a source of inspiration for generations to come.
This special parliamentary session is scheduled to run until Friday, and it encompasses discussions on a total of up to eight bills, slated for deliberation and approval.
Notably, Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel posted a message on social media, indicating Cabinet approval of the women's reservation bill, which seeks to introduce a 33 percent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
However, the post was deleted within an hour. Government sources had previously hinted at the Cabinet's approval of the bill, which had been passed by the Rajya Sabha in 2010. The bill represents a significant push for gender equality in India's political landscape.
As India moves into its new Parliament building, there is a sense of optimism and renewal, with the hope that this transition will usher in a new era of democracy and governance in the country.