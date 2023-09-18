Kharge Slams Centre In Parliament, Calls For Change In Way They Do Politics

Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government during the ongoing special session of the Parliament.
Kharge said, "Change the way you do your politics, nothing new will happen if we shift to a new Parliament."
Kharge, who is also the leader of opposition, while speaking during the special session of the Parliament, said, "Constitutional values earned after much sacrifice and difficulty. I urge the treasury to focus on improving the country's conditions, show compassion and emphasise the importance of providing employment opportunities."
Quoting the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, kahrge said that the "absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system."
"Nehru ji believes that the absence of a strong Opposition means that there are significant drawbacks in the system. If there is no strong Opposition, it is not right. Now, that there is a strong Opposition, the focus is on weakening it through ED, CBI...Take them (into their own party), put them in a washing machine and when they come out all clean, make them permanent (in one's own party). You can see what is happening today. Prime Minister comes to the Parliament rarely and when he does he leaves after making it an event," the Congress President said.
It may be noted that the five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday at 11 am. The session is being held in the old Parliament building, and MPs will move into the new building on Tuesday, which will be the second day of the special session.
Earlier, while addressing media persons outside the Parliament, PM Modi had said that all decisions of the time to make India a developed country by 2047 will be taken in the new Parliament building.