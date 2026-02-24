India-Japan ‘Dharma Guardian’ Military Drill Begins In Uttarakhand

The seventh edition of the India-Japan joint military exercise, ‘Dharma Guardian’, was formally launched on Tuesday at the Foreign Training Node in Chaubattia, Uttarakhand. The bilateral drill will continue until March 9, bringing together troops from both nations for an intensive two-week engagement.

The exercise features participation from 120 soldiers of the Indian Army and an equal number from the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF). The Japanese contingent has been drawn from the 32nd Infantry Regiment, while India is represented by the elite Ladakh Scouts regiment, known for its expertise in high-altitude and challenging terrains.

Conducted alternately in India and Japan, the annual exercise has grown into a significant platform for strengthening defence ties between the two countries. It highlights the expanding strategic partnership between New Delhi and Tokyo, underpinned by a shared vision of ensuring security, peace, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The core aim of this year’s drill is to deepen operational coordination and improve the ability of both forces to carry out joint missions in semi-urban scenarios. Over the course of the exercise, participating troops will engage in rigorous physical conditioning, collaborative planning sessions, and synchronised tactical manoeuvres designed to sharpen combat readiness.

A key feature of the training programme is the integration of advanced technologies to enhance interoperability between the two militaries. The joint drills include establishing a Temporary Operating Base, creating an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) framework, setting up mobile vehicle checkpoints, and executing cordon-and-search missions in simulated hostile settings.

The exercise also incorporates heliborne insertion techniques and close-quarter battle drills, such as house intervention operations. These activities are aimed at improving precision, coordination, and rapid response capabilities during complex missions.

Defence officials noted that engagements like ‘Dharma Guardian’ not only improve tactical synergy but also foster mutual trust and understanding between the armed forces of both nations. As India and Japan continue to strengthen their defence cooperation, such exercises serve as a cornerstone in building a more resilient and coordinated security framework in the region.