Canada Moves To Revoke Accused Tahawwur Rana Before PM Carney's India Visit

Just days before Canadian Prime MinisterMark Carney is scheduled to travel to India, Ottawa has initiated legal proceedings to revoke the citizenship of Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistan-born businessman accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

According to the report, Rana, 64, a former Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, has long been under international scrutiny for his alleged links to the 26/11 conspiracy. He is known to have been closely associated with David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, one of the principal plotters of the Mumbai attacks that claimed 166 lives and shook India’s financial capital.

Although Rana was previously convicted in the United States for his role in a separate terror-related conspiracy involving plans to target a Danish newspaper, the current move by Canadian authorities does not directly concern terrorism charges. Instead, it centres on alleged misrepresentation during his citizenship application process.

According to the report, documents filed by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), Rana is accused of providing false information when he applied for Canadian citizenship in 2000. In his application, he reportedly declared that he had been residing in Ottawa and Toronto for four years before applying, leaving the country only briefly.

However, a subsequent investigation by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) allegedly found that Rana had, in fact, spent most of that period in Chicago. Authorities claim he maintained businesses and properties there, including commercial ventures that contradicted his declared residential history in Canada.

As per the report, the alleged misstatements are described as intentional and serious, arguing that the citizenship grant was based on inaccurate information. The government contends that preserving the credibility of the citizenship system requires action in cases where material facts are believed to have been concealed.

The matter has now been placed before the Federal Court of Canada, which will ultimately determine whether Rana’s citizenship was obtained through false representation or fraud. Under Canadian law, the court must review such cases to ensure due process before any final revocation order is issued.

Tahawwur Rana’s legal team has challenged the government’s move, calling it unjust and arguing that it violates his legal protections. During a recent federal court hearing, government lawyers sought approval to keep certain information confidential, citing national security concerns. The report said.

An immigration department spokesperson emphasised that revocation proceedings are undertaken cautiously and only when officials believe there is substantial evidence of deception. The spokesperson added that the Federal Court plays a crucial oversight role to ensure fairness and transparency.

According to the report, Tahawwur Rana was extradited from the United States to India in April 2025, where he was taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) upon arrival in New Delhi. Indian authorities have accused him of being among the key facilitators behind the 26/11 attacks, a charge he has previously contested.

The timing of Canada’s action is politically sensitive. With diplomatic ties between Ottawa and New Delhi having faced strain in recent years, the decision to move forward with the citizenship revocation ahead of Prime Minister Carney’s visit is likely to draw attention on both sides.