India Joins Elite Laser League with Drone-Killer Tech

In a major leap towards futuristic warfare, India has successfully tested its homegrown laser-based weapon system that can shoot down fixed-wing and swarm drones in seconds—placing the country among an exclusive group of nations with such advanced military tech.

The dramatic trial took place at the National Open Air Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, where the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) fired up its Mk-II(A) Laser-Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) system, a high-powered laser capable of cutting through enemy drones with surgical precision.

"This is just the beginning of the journey," DRDO chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat told ANI. "We are also working on high-energy microwaves and electromagnetic pulses—components of a broader 'Star Wars' technology suite.”

Much like the infamous Death Star from the Star Wars universe, the Indian Laser-DEW uses a searing beam of concentrated light to disable or destroy aerial threats, including surveillance sensors and antennae. Once a target is identified by the DEW’s in-built radar or Electro Optic (EO) system, it unleashes a beam that melts through the target’s structure—no missile required.

The project is spearheaded by DRDO’s Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS) in Hyderabad, with critical support from Indian industries and academic institutions.

According to Dr. Kamat, only the US, China, and Russia have demonstrated similar laser weapon capabilities, while Israel is reportedly in the development phase. With this breakthrough, India becomes the fourth or fifth country in the world to deploy such next-gen military tech.

Why It Matters

As drones and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) become more common in modern warfare, conventional weapons struggle to keep up. That’s where DEWs shine—they're lightning-fast, cost-effective, and drastically reduce collateral damage. The Mk-II(A) DEW not only neutralizes drones but also promises to replace expensive kinetic weapons and missile systems in the near future.

India’s laser weapon is a significant step towards redefining defense strategy, shifting from bullets and bombs to beams and bytes. As DRDO pushes further into high-energy warfare, the age of sci-fi combat may be closer than ever—and India is now a key player in that future.

