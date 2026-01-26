India Key Strategic Partner: Ursula von der Leyen Stresses India's Rising Global Sway

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Monday underscored India’s growing importance in global stability and security, describing the country as a key strategic partner for Europe as senior European Union leaders arrived in New Delhi for India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.

Calling her invitation as chief guest at the Republic Day parade “the honour of a lifetime,” von der Leyen said a successful India contributes directly to a more stable, prosperous and secure world. Her remarks come ahead of the high-level EU-India Summit scheduled for Tuesday, where both sides are expected to deepen cooperation across defence, security and trade.

The visit of the European leadership signals a renewed strategic push by the EU to strengthen ties with New Delhi amid evolving geopolitical and security challenges in the Indo-Pacific. Senior EU officials accompanying von der Leyen include European Commission vice-president Kaja Kallas and Trade and Economic Security Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.

In a significant defence-related development, Kaja Kallas announced that personnel from EU naval missions Atalanta and Aspides are participating in the country's Republic Day parade for the first time. The move is being viewed as a symbolic demonstration of expanding maritime cooperation between India and the EU, particularly in securing sea lanes and upholding freedom of navigation.

Kallas also confirmed that New Delhi and the EU will sign an EU-India Security and Defence Partnership at the Summit. The agreement is expected to enhance collaboration in maritime security, cybersecurity and counterterrorism, aligning closely with the country's strategic priorities in the Indian Ocean Region and the broader Indo-Pacific.

Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said being invited to attend the Republic Day celebrations was a “profound honour,” adding that the timing was appropriate to reinforce the bilateral partnership. He stressed the importance of concluding an ambitious EU-India Free Trade Agreement, which New Delhi and Brussels see as a cornerstone for expanding economic and strategic engagement.

The EU-India Summit takes place against the backdrop of intensified negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement, an investment protection pact and a geographical indications agreement, with both sides aiming to conclude talks by the end of 2025.

From New Delhi’s perspective, the European Union remains a critical strategic partner, particularly in defence cooperation, technology transfer, climate action and connectivity initiatives. The EU has also consistently backed India’s role as a stabilising force in the Indo-Pacific region.

