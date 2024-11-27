India Maintains Global Lead in Milk Production, Reports 3.78% Growth in 2023-24

India's milk production has risen by 3.78%, reaching a total of 239.30 million tonnes during the 2023-24 period, as per the Basic Animal Husbandry Statistics (BAHS) 2024 report released on Tuesday. Additionally, meat production saw an increase of 4.95%, while egg production rose by 3.17%, marking a continued upward trend in the country's animal husbandry sector.

Despite a slowdown in growth rates—milk production had increased by 5.77% in 2021-22 and 3.83% in 2022-23—India remains the world's largest producer of milk. Addressing the report release on National Milk Day, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying Rajeev Ranjan Singh emphasized the need to boost dairy product exports to further enhance the sector's global standing.

The report also highlighted that milk production from exotic/crossbred cattle grew by 8%, while production from indigenous/non-descript cattle surged by 44.76%. However, milk production from buffaloes saw a 16% decline.

In the egg sector, India continues to hold the position of the world’s second-largest producer, with an increase in total egg production to 142.77 billion in 2023-24. The report also noted that the per-capita availability of eggs in India stands at 103 eggs per annum.

Meat production reached 10.25 million tonnes, reflecting a growth of 4.95%. The country's total wool production was pegged at 33.69 million kilograms for the year.

Union Minister Singh urged dairy farmers to vaccinate their livestock, announcing the availability of free vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease and brucellosis, with the goal of eradicating these diseases by 2030. This, he said, would contribute to enhancing India’s dairy exports.

The release event was attended by MOS for Animal Husbandry SP Singh Baghel, MoS for Fisheries George Kurien, along with key officials, including Animal Husbandry Secretary Alka Upadhyaya and Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, which markets dairy products under the 'Amul' brand.