India Meteorological Department Celebrates 150 Years of Service to Nation

RMC Guwahati was established on 1st April 1997. Presently, Meteorological Centres are in all the NE states to cater meteorological services for each state separately. IMD is providing services to various sectors like aviation, agriculture, shipping, hydrology, transport, power & energy, health, monsoon, sports, tourism, cyclone, space, fog, flood, mountaineering, fisheries, environment, pilgrimage, defence, urban development and many more. There are 22 departmental stations including meteorological centres at the state capitals of NE states and about 350 number of Automatic Weather Stations and 8 upper air observatories working in the region. There are three dopplers weather radars installed in the region. There are plans to augment meteorological instrumentation in the region by installing more Automatic Weather Stations and other observational infrastructures. Also 11 number of Doppler Radars will be installed in various places across NE region.

From 15th January 2024 to 15th January 2025, a number of activities throughout the year have been planned by IMD. RMC Guwahati is organising awareness programmes on weather, climate, environment, green energy etc. Students will also be invited to visit Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati to see the functioning of meteorological instruments and weather forecasting techniques.