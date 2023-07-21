India Meteorological Department launched Heat Index on Experimental Basis

Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday informed that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has recently launched the Heat Index on an experimental basis.
Stating this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said the experimental Heat Index has been launched by IMD to provide general guidance for the regions within India where, the apparent temperature/feel like temperature (considering the impact of humidity along with the temperature) are on the higher side causing discomfort for the people.
At present, heat index is derived using the heat index equation similar to what is used by National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), USA.
He said the heat index provides information about the impact of humidity on the high temperatures and thus provides a feel like temperature for human beings which can be used as an indication for human discomfort. It provides guidance towards additional care to be taken by people to reduce discomfort.
Rijiju said colour codes used for Experimental Heat Index are as follows:
Green: - Experimental heat Index less than 35° C
Yellow: - Experimental heat Index in the range 36-45° C
Orange: - Experimental heat Index in the range 46-55° C
Red: - Experimental heat Index greater than 55° C
The Union Minister said the Heat Index is implemented on experimental basis only across the entire country including the State of Andhra Pradesh.
However, it is mentioned that, heat index for Bhubaneshwar and Ahmedabad under Heat Action Plan is done under project mode by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in collaboration with local agencies like Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH), he said.