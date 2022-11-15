India-Nepal Border in Darjeeling to be Closed from Nov 17-20

In view of the upcoming general elections in the bordering country, the India-Nepal border in Darjeeling district of West Bengal is slated to be closed between November 17 and 20.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the central armed forces responsible for guarding the Indo-Nepal borders has started the sealing process. Reportedly, the decision was taken by the Centre following a request from the Nepal government.

Currently, India shares its boundaries with Nepal at two points in Darjeeling district. They are Panitanki in Darjeeling and Pasupati in Mirik.

The second border point is especially frequented by tourists visiting Pashupatinath in Nepal. The total Indo-Nepal border area in Darjeeling stretches over around 100 kilometers.

During the period neither anyone will be allowed to come to the Indian side from Nepal nor will anyone be allowed to move to the other side through any of these two border points.

However, exceptions will be made for crossing the borders due to emergency medical purposes.

The SSB high-command has decided to deploy additional personnel at the border areas in Darjeeling district during the four days.