India Overtakes Japan to Claim Third Spot in Asia Power Index

Several factors contribute to India’s ascent in the Asia Power Index:

Economic Expansion: India’s rapidly growing economy is a critical factor in its rise. As one of the fastest-growing major economies globally, India has consistently bolstered its economic infrastructure, particularly in technology, manufacturing, and services. With a young and dynamic workforce, the country is poised to maintain its upward trajectory.

Military Modernization: India has made significant investments in modernizing its military, enhancing its defense capabilities, and expanding its strategic reach. The nation’s nuclear capabilities, advanced missile systems, and growing naval strength, especially in the Indian Ocean Region, position India as a key player in regional security.

Diplomatic Assertiveness: India’s foreign policy focuses on expanding its global footprint, building strategic partnerships, and actively participating in multilateral organizations such as the United Nations, G20, BRICS, and QUAD. This diplomatic engagement has been instrumental in amplifying India’s voice in global affairs.

Technological Advancements: Progress in space exploration, renewable energy, and information technology further cements India’s status as a power to be reckoned with. Initiatives like Digital India and a thriving start-up ecosystem enhance the country’s technological profile.