India's First 1MW ‘Make in India’ Green Hydrogen Plant at Kandla

Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) on Thursday commissioned India’s first ‘Make in India’ 1 MW green hydrogen plant at Kandla, marking the initial phase of a planned 10 MW facility and the first such installation at any Indian port.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the plant, describing it as a "new benchmark" in green hydrogen project execution. “DPA has set a shining example of speed, scale, and skill,” he said.

The fully indigenous plant was set up in just four months, with the electrolyzer, used to produce hydrogen, manufactured entirely in India and the project executed by Indian engineers. Initially, the green hydrogen generated will be used to power 11 buses and street lighting within the port. Over time, DPA plans to expand its use to fuel all operational resources at the port.

DPA Chairman S K Singh said that an additional 5 MW will be added by the end of this fiscal year, with the full 10 MW facility expected to be operational by mid-next fiscal.

DPA has become the first port in India to operationalise a Make-in-India green hydrogen facility of this scale, with the capacity to produce around 140 metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually. In a statement, DPA called the development a significant milestone in maritime decarbonisation, reinforcing India’s global leadership in sustainable port operations.

Green hydrogen has diverse applications, including as fuel for power plants, vehicles, tugs, and vessels. The foundation stone for the plant was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26 during his visit to Bhuj.

